South Africa

Robber who disguised himself as armed response officer surrenders to police in PE

24 April 2019 - 15:34 By GARETH WILSON
A robber who posed as an armed response officer responding to an alarm activation has handed himself over to police in Port Elizabeth.
A robber who posed as an armed response officer responding to an alarm activation has handed himself over to police in Port Elizabeth.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Police have arrested one of the men who allegedly robbed Hollywoodbets, in Walmer Boulevard, dressed up as an armed response officer.

The robbery took place on April Fool’s day when two men, dressed in ADT uniforms with bulletproof vests and firearms, entered the sports betting outlet claiming to be responding to an alarm.

The cashier at the premises opened the door to explain that the alarm had not been activated and was then threatened by the suspects.

The men fled on foot after the robbery, but it is suspected a getaway vehicle was parked nearby.

Police spokesperson Capt Johan Rheeder said at 8.30am on Tuesday a 33-year-old man handed himself over to police at the Bethelsdorp police station.

Rheeder said the two men had been on the run since the robbery, with several previous attempts to catch them having failed.

- HeraldLIVE

MORE

Robber on run since 2009 linked to 13 rapes

A suspected serial rapist who managed to elude the police for close to 11 years, finally met his match – while attending a church service in ...
News
1 week ago

Robber busts himself by opening Facebook account on stolen cellphone

A robber who used a stolen cellphone to open a Facebook account, using his real name and photograph ended up being mocked on social media when he ...
News
2 weeks ago

It was like a game of cops and robbers - where the 'cops' were the robbers

An unusual robbery in the Eastern Cape.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Two dozen dead, dozens injured as Durban flooding death toll rises South Africa
  2. White woman's first vote is for EFF News
  3. Man pulled from Amanzimtoti home just before it collapsed after floods South Africa
  4. Torrential rain kills at least five in Durban, forces evacuations in E.Cape South Africa
  5. Waterlogged railway tracks and flooded roads obstruct Durban traffic South Africa

Latest Videos

Homes destroyed, lives lost: KZN floods leave a trail of devastation
Ready to vote? 4 questions you never thought to ask
X