Three heartwarming moments from the #NationalOrders

26 April 2019 - 07:07 By Odwa Mjo
Veteran actress Mary Twala receives the Order of Ikhamanga from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In a ceremony on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa honoured inspiring South Africans for their contribution and service to the country. 

He presented awards in six categories, namely the Order of Mapungubwe, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Ikhamanga and the Mendi Decoration of Bravery. 

Here are three heartwarming moments from the national orders:

Thapelo Tambani

Nine-year-old Thapelo Tambani was posthumously honoured with the Mendi Decoration of Bravery after he drowned trying to save his friend in Soshanguve, Gauteng, in March 2018. 

Mary Twala 

Mary Twala, veteran actress and mother to entertainer Somizi Mhlongo, received the Order of Ikhamanga for her decades-long work in performing arts.

The order also honoured Twala for her work in raising awareness of women's health.

William Smith 

After decades of teaching mathematics on television, William Smith received the Order of the Baobab for his contribution to teaching mathematics and science.

Smith trended on social media as many recalled the impact he had on their academic lives as learners.

