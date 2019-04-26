Three heartwarming moments from the #NationalOrders
In a ceremony on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa honoured inspiring South Africans for their contribution and service to the country.
He presented awards in six categories, namely the Order of Mapungubwe, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Ikhamanga and the Mendi Decoration of Bravery.
Here are three heartwarming moments from the national orders:
Thapelo Tambani
Nine-year-old Thapelo Tambani was posthumously honoured with the Mendi Decoration of Bravery after he drowned trying to save his friend in Soshanguve, Gauteng, in March 2018.
The Mendi of Decoration Bravery in SILVER is bestowed on:— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 25, 2019
THAPELO TAMBANI: For his selfless act of saving a life, which led to his unfortunate demise. His courageous act remains his legacy to all who knew him & got to know of him after his courageous sacrifice.#NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/gRuw1Q0Tob
Mary Twala
Mary Twala, veteran actress and mother to entertainer Somizi Mhlongo, received the Order of Ikhamanga for her decades-long work in performing arts.
The order also honoured Twala for her work in raising awareness of women's health.
The Order of #Ikhamanga is bestowed in SILVER on:— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 25, 2019
MARY MHLONGO TWALA: For her excellent contribution to the performing arts & raising awareness on women’s health issues through storytelling. Her sense of humour & humility have endeared her to the nation at large.#NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/ab7MHL5kD4
William Smith
After decades of teaching mathematics on television, William Smith received the Order of the Baobab for his contribution to teaching mathematics and science.
Smith trended on social media as many recalled the impact he had on their academic lives as learners.
William Smith awarded the Order of the Baobab in Silver for his contribution to the teaching and demystification of mathematics and science. #NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/TOuU0YngLK— GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) April 25, 2019