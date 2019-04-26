Three heartwarming moments from the #NationalOrders

In a ceremony on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa honoured inspiring South Africans for their contribution and service to the country.

He presented awards in six categories, namely the Order of Mapungubwe, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Ikhamanga and the Mendi Decoration of Bravery.



Here are three heartwarming moments from the national orders:



Thapelo Tambani

Nine-year-old Thapelo Tambani was posthumously honoured with the Mendi Decoration of Bravery after he drowned trying to save his friend in Soshanguve, Gauteng, in March 2018.