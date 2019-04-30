Teens in trouble after 'dagga muffin' episode lands pupils in hospital

Twenty school pupils were hospitalised after allegedly eating dagga-laced muffins that were sold to them by classmates in Limpopo.

Police took two 16-year-old boys in for questioning and residents at Greenfarm village in the Collins Chabane municipality are now demanding that they face the music, Mukurukuru Media reported on Tuesday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshunda said that the muffins were taken for forensic tests to establish whether they contained dagga. The incident happened on the day before Good Friday.

A teacher from the school, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "They [the pair questioned by police] said they boiled dagga and mixed water with flour to bake the muffins.

"They had regular customers who are dagga smokers and it was just that on the day they had mistakenly sold the dagga-smeared muffins to non-smokers."

After buying and eating the muffins, pupils started behaving strangely. Some collapsed. They were taken to Malamulele Hospital.

The Johannesburg metro police department found dagga muffins in a lunch box during a raid at a school in the southern suburbs in March.

- SowetanLIVE