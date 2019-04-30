South Africa

Teens in trouble after 'dagga muffin' episode lands pupils in hospital

30 April 2019 - 14:23 By TimesLIVE
Two school pupils are in hot water for allegedly selling dagga-laced muffins to classmates in Limpopo. File photo.
Two school pupils are in hot water for allegedly selling dagga-laced muffins to classmates in Limpopo. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Aleksandar Tomic

Twenty school pupils were hospitalised after allegedly eating dagga-laced muffins that were sold to them by classmates in Limpopo.

Police took two 16-year-old boys in for questioning and residents at Greenfarm village in the Collins Chabane municipality are now demanding that they face the music, Mukurukuru Media reported on Tuesday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshunda said that the muffins were taken for forensic tests to establish whether they contained dagga. The incident happened on the day before Good Friday.

A teacher from the school, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "They [the pair questioned by police] said they boiled dagga and mixed water with flour to bake the muffins.

"They had regular customers who are dagga smokers and it was just that on the day they had mistakenly sold the dagga-smeared muffins to non-smokers."

After buying and eating the muffins, pupils started behaving strangely. Some collapsed. They were taken to Malamulele Hospital.

The Johannesburg metro police department found dagga muffins in a lunch box during a raid at a school in the southern suburbs in March.

- SowetanLIVE

MORE

Police pounce on 'cannabis shop' selling cookies, cake and oils

Barely hours after opening for business, a new shop selling cookies and oils containing cannabis was raided by police at Sedgefield on the Garden ...
News
1 week ago

Beyond 'puff, puff, pass': now there's an etiquette guide for weed smokers

You wouldn't light up a cigarette in someone else's home without asking, but how about a joint? Thanks to the 2018 Constitutional Court ruling, which ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

There are risks associated with recreational dagga use, company says

People who drive under the influence of marijuana double their risk of being in a car crash and one in 10 daily marijuana users become dependent on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Sars manager in trouble for using a gorilla to address black staff News
  2. WATCH | Woman fights back after man on motorbike mugs her South Africa
  3. Sars eyes Bosasa 'tax dodgers' South Africa
  4. Sars goes after ANC top brass in Bosasa scandal News
  5. Act on Ace Magashule graft claims: Thabo Mbeki to the ANC News

Latest Videos

Water, jobs and illegal immigration: This is the state of Johannesburg
Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
X