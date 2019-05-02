South Africa

Cape Town train fire suspect faces 30 days of psychiatric assessment

02 May 2019 - 11:01 By Sumin Woo
A fireman sprints along a platform at Cape Town's central railway station as a train burns. The alleged arsonists has been referred for psychiatric observation. File photo.
A fireman sprints along a platform at Cape Town's central railway station as a train burns. The alleged arsonists has been referred for psychiatric observation. File photo.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

The alleged train arsonist who made a confession in court last week appeared quietly in  the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.  

Having assessed Thobela Xoseni's mental state, the district surgeon suggested he be referred for 30 days' psychiatric observation.

Xoseni, who stood at the dock wearing a large black suit jacket with no shirt, said nothing during the proceedings, in stark comparison to his outbursts a week earlier when he declared: "I burnt the trains."

He will be kept in the hospital wing at Pollsmoor Prison in Tokai until his next court appearance on June 3.

The 30-year-old from Khayelitsha is accused of setting alight two trains at Cape Town station on Easter Sunday, causing damage put at R33m.

MORE

Head of security suspended after torching of trains in Cape Town

The embattled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has suspended its head of security and two other security officers in the Western Cape, following ...
News
5 days ago

'I burnt the trains', suspect in Cape Town arson attack tells magistrate

"I burnt the trains," declared Thobela Xoseni during his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Train coaches worth R33m lost in Cape Town station blaze

Two train sets that were burnt to ashes at Cape Town station on Sunday were worth an estimated R33m, according to Metrorail.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Alleged thief trapped inside the Shoprite store he tried to rob South Africa
  2. United Airlines reveals what it will cost to fly from Cape Town to the Big Apple South Africa
  3. Parents sue after teen’s sex ordeal in private hospital South Africa
  4. Sars manager in trouble for using a gorilla to address black staff News
  5. Man is gunned down outside Boksburg home in attempted robbery South Africa

Latest Videos

Water, jobs and illegal immigration: This is the state of Johannesburg
Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
X