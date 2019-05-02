South Africa

The Kebbles' 'pin-striped bandit', Mark Wellesley-Wood, dies

02 May 2019 - 12:26 By timeslive
UK-SA mining executive Mark Wellesley-Wood has died at 67.
Image: Robbie Tshabalala © Financial Mail.

The businessman who took on the Kebbles, former DRDGold CEO Mark Wellesley-Wood, has died at the age of 67, the mining company confirmed on Thursday.

"Noting with sadness the sudden and untimely passing of Mark Wellesley-Wood," DRDGold's board and executive extended their heartfelt condolences to his wife, Shona, and family.

The cause of death has not been made public.

He had a career spanning four decades in mining, most notably at DRDGold.

Wellesley-Wood accused Roger Kebble of fraud relating to DRDGold's Australasia activities and ousted him from the DRDGold board.

Brett Kebble, Roger's infamous son, thereafter referred to him as "a pin-striped bandit".

His death was first announced by KEFI Minerals, a gold exploration and development company with projects in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia, which said in a statement on April 29 that it "regrets the sudden passing" of Wellesley-Wood, its chair.

"Mr Wellesley-Wood was a gentleman of the highest integrity and discipline, a true professional who made a great contribution to the industry internationally over decades and to our company in recent years," said KEFI Minerals.

MiningMX.com reported that Wellesley-Wood's sudden death came as he had planned to fully embrace retirement and had recently bought a house in Scotland. The publication said he is survived by three children and a grandchild.

