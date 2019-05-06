South Africa

Mental health campaigner crowned Mr Gay World at Cape Town bash

06 May 2019 - 08:10 By timeslive
Janjep Carlos of the Philippines is Mr Gay World 2019.
Image: Janjep Carlos via Facebook

Janjep Carlos of the Philippines is on a mission to help the LGBTQ+ community with issues around depression during his reign as Mr Gay World 2019. 

Crowned in Cape Town at the weekend, Carlos, 41, is the vice president of a realty firm in the Philippines. He is described an athlete, traveller and a fitness enthusiast.

His project is advocacy work in mental health, specifically spreading awareness about depression. He is currently partnering with Mental Health PH.

Eric Butter, the event's president, commented in a statement: "This is not a pageant but a leadership programme where we educate the delegates and the delegates educate us, it's about enabling each other. It is about removing stigmas, its about diversity, breaking barriers, inclusion and sensitisation."

The runners up were Mr Spain, Fransisco Alvarado, and Mr Hungary, Oliver Pusztai.

