South Africa

UJ students suspended for 'inciting violence' will face disciplinary hearing

08 May 2019 - 14:42 By Iavan Pijoos
The UJ students remain under suspension until the disciplinary process is finalised. File photo.
The UJ students remain under suspension until the disciplinary process is finalised. File photo.
Image: Google

The South Gauteng High Court has upheld a decision by the University of Johannesburg to suspend students for allegedly inciting violence and causing disruptions at the institution.

UJ spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said that a bid by students to appeal against the university's decision ended on Tuesday after the court sided with the institution.

Four students were suspended for their alleged role in the incitement of violence and disruption of the academic programme and graduation ceremonies.

Esterhuizen said the students remained under suspension pending the outcome of a  disciplinary process. 

The disciplinary hearing is expected to start on Thursday.

"UJ has the best interest of its students and staff and is in support of their academic endeavours," said Esterhuizen.

"However, unacceptable behaviour such as threats of intimidation and acts of violence will not be tolerated. UJ takes the incidents that compromise a safe learning and working environment seriously and will not hesitate to strictly apply its own disciplinary codes to deal with such incidents," he said.

MORE

WATCH | UJ under fire after student 'strangled' and then 'bounced' from graduation

The University of Johannesburg has come under fire after a video of a student who was "strangled" and denied entry to a graduation ceremony surfaced ...
News
2 weeks ago

Student disrupts graduation celebration at UJ 'to expose racism'

What was meant to be a ceremony celebrating academic excellence turned into a racial struggle as Kamvelihle Goba refused to be conferred his bachelor ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Couple shot in wedding ambush South Africa
  2. Jessie Duarte's son, ex in kickback scandal News
  3. WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage' South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma's 'hidden hand' in Cyril Ramaphosa plot News
  5. DA admits it may lose the Western Cape News

Latest Videos

'Take me to the future’: SA 2019 elections in 68 seconds
‘I don’t want any further excuses, we must work’: Cyril Ramaphosa casts his ...
X