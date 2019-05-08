UJ students suspended for 'inciting violence' will face disciplinary hearing

The South Gauteng High Court has upheld a decision by the University of Johannesburg to suspend students for allegedly inciting violence and causing disruptions at the institution.

UJ spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said that a bid by students to appeal against the university's decision ended on Tuesday after the court sided with the institution.

Four students were suspended for their alleged role in the incitement of violence and disruption of the academic programme and graduation ceremonies.

Esterhuizen said the students remained under suspension pending the outcome of a disciplinary process.

The disciplinary hearing is expected to start on Thursday.

"UJ has the best interest of its students and staff and is in support of their academic endeavours," said Esterhuizen.

"However, unacceptable behaviour such as threats of intimidation and acts of violence will not be tolerated. UJ takes the incidents that compromise a safe learning and working environment seriously and will not hesitate to strictly apply its own disciplinary codes to deal with such incidents," he said.