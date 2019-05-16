Cellphone, blood-spatter analyses hold up Irish aid worker murder trial

An analysis of Mitspa Onyoka's online history is one of the outstanding elements in the investigation into the murder of Irish aid worker John Curran.

Onyoka, 24, allegedly murdered Curran, 60, in his Cape Town city centre flat in November.

Onyoka was arrested after CCTV footage from the elevator in Curran's building in Buitengracht Street placed him at the crime scene shortly before and after the murder.