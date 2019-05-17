South Africa

Is that a Boeing on the highway in Polokwane? (No, it's a hotel)

17 May 2019 - 11:08 By TimesLIVE
The Boeing 737-200 that caused all the tweets was partly dismantled before its slow ride to Hoedspruit.
The Boeing 737-200 that caused all the tweets was partly dismantled before its slow ride to Hoedspruit.
Image: Facebook/Aerotel Hoedspruit Limpopo

The spectacle of a Boeing 737-200 rolling down the road brought traffic to a standstill in Polokwane on Thursday.

While several people took to social media to ask what was going on, there was no need to panic.

The Boeing, resting on a special trailer being towed by a truck, was making its way to Hoedspruit in Limpopo, where there are plans to transform it into a 12-bedroom boutique hotel for aviation enthusiasts.

"Things we don't see every day on South African roads," tweeted SALTruckers.

Traffic ground to a halt on Munnik Avenue when the aircraft rolled across the intersection of the N1 bypass, reported Bosveld Review.

The aircraft has raised eyebrows over the past few days as it embarked on a “low flying” but painstakingly slow journey towards its new home.

The aviation-themed hotel project is the brainchild of Martin den Dunnen and Riaan van Niekerk, according to the Facebook page of Aertotel Hoedspruit Limpopo.

MORE

Lion Air pilot grounded after beating hotel clerk over ironing

A pilot for Indonesia's Lion Air who beat a hotel clerk because he was unhappy with how his uniform was ironed has been grounded, the airline said ...
News
2 weeks ago

Cruising for absolute beginners: 10 FAQs answered

From how to choose the right cruise to what to expect on board, John Wilmott and Teresa Machan share everything you need to know to enjoy your first ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | World's largest plane makes first flight over California

The world's largest aircraft took off over the Mojave Desert in California on Saturday, the first flight for the carbon-composite plane built by ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fidelity guards buried R2.9m in their back yards, splashed out on a 4x4 South Africa
  2. WATCH | Armed men attack cash-in-transit van in brazen Laudium heist South Africa
  3. eSwatini says fake polygamy story 'insult' to king and country Africa
  4. SA cocaine mule 'Druglocks' has sentence reduced in Thailand amnesty South Africa
  5. WATCH | Woman who pushed old man off bus charged with murder World

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X