Is that a Boeing on the highway in Polokwane? (No, it's a hotel)
The spectacle of a Boeing 737-200 rolling down the road brought traffic to a standstill in Polokwane on Thursday.
While several people took to social media to ask what was going on, there was no need to panic.
The Boeing, resting on a special trailer being towed by a truck, was making its way to Hoedspruit in Limpopo, where there are plans to transform it into a 12-bedroom boutique hotel for aviation enthusiasts.
"Things we don't see every day on South African roads," tweeted SALTruckers.
Things we don't see everyday on South African roads. pic.twitter.com/wmSM3lzaMz— SALTruckers (@SALTruckers) May 17, 2019
Traffic ground to a halt on Munnik Avenue when the aircraft rolled across the intersection of the N1 bypass, reported Bosveld Review.
Polokwane? What's going on here? pic.twitter.com/XNJkEnWZ6W— future wife🌶 (@chantelle_IV) May 16, 2019
The aircraft has raised eyebrows over the past few days as it embarked on a “low flying” but painstakingly slow journey towards its new home.
The aviation-themed hotel project is the brainchild of Martin den Dunnen and Riaan van Niekerk, according to the Facebook page of Aertotel Hoedspruit Limpopo.