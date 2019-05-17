Is that a Boeing on the highway in Polokwane? (No, it's a hotel)

The spectacle of a Boeing 737-200 rolling down the road brought traffic to a standstill in Polokwane on Thursday.

While several people took to social media to ask what was going on, there was no need to panic.

The Boeing, resting on a special trailer being towed by a truck, was making its way to Hoedspruit in Limpopo, where there are plans to transform it into a 12-bedroom boutique hotel for aviation enthusiasts.

"Things we don't see every day on South African roads," tweeted SALTruckers.