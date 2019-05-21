Public protector slates Weather Service for 'irregular' appointment

The South African Weather Service (Saws) must approach the courts within 30 days to have the "unlawful" appointment of a manager with insufficient credentials set aside and to take appropriate disciplinary action against suspended CEO Jerry Lengoasa for “his improper conduct”.

“Mr [Lucky] Ntsangwane did not meet the minimum requirements for the advertised position and his application should not have been considered for shortlisting,” public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said in a report dated April 30 and released by her office on May 13 into the appointment of Ntsangwane as the SAWS’s senior manager of research.

The position of senior manager of research and development was advertised in June 2017 and candidates required a PhD in research, meteorology or a related field.

Saws acting CEO Mnikeli Ndabambi told Lengoasa and others in an email on August 16 2017 that Ntsangwane did not have a PhD.

Four shortlisted candidates were interviewed on August 25 and scored the following:

Patience Mativandlela - 41.5;

Lucky Ntsangwane - 52.5;

Velaphi Msimang - 61; and

Themba Dube - 62.5.

Despite these scores, the interview panel recommended Ntsangwane’s appointment and wrote in its motivation: “... The panel unanimously agreed that Mr Ntsangwane is the recommended candidate for the role although he does not possess a PhD as required ...”