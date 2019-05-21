South Africa

Suicides double in Gauteng in the past year

21 May 2019 - 20:00 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
University of Cape Town Professor Bongani Mayosi committed suicide in 2018. A new report by Liberty shows that the suicide rate in SA is on the rise.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Suicides nearly doubled in Gauteng over the past year, raising questions over increased social, financial and political stressors in SA, according to Liberty's claims statistics, which were released on Monday.

The number of suicides in Gauteng rose from 78 in 2017, to 152 in 2018, and makes up 2.51% of all claims.  KwaZulu-Natal had the second-highest number, followed by the Western Cape.

