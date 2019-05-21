Mpumalanga court interpreter bust for taking bribe from stock theft suspects

A court interpreter appeared in the same court where he works on Monday after allegedly soliciting a bribe from the family of arrested suspects last week.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said Simon Prince Shongwe, 46, was arrested on Friday after approaching the family members of five suspects who were recently arrested for stock theft and appeared in the Breyten Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga.

“It is alleged that on May 14 2019, Shongwe approached one of the police reservists at Breyten police station and offered to assist the detainees,” said Sekgotodi.

"He further allegedly requested that his contact number be given to the families of the detained suspects so that he is able to facilitate their release in exchange for a R25,000 bribe."

The Hawks set up a sting operation, during which Shongwe was arrested after receiving the money in his office.

Shongwe appeared in court on Monday and was released on R1,500 bail. The case was postponed to June 25.