Evil forces are out to get me, says business tycoon

A legal tussle is brewing between wealthy KZN mall owner Vivian Reddy and the local municipality, with allegations that he owes more than R11m in rates and services.

As tenants at the mall were served with legal notices directing them to pay their rents directly to the KwaDukuza Municipality, Reddy claimed there was ‘a deliberate orchestrated act of defamation and slander against me’, while the municipality would not comment on the row.



