WATCH | Rain causes flooding, traffic tailbacks in Cape Town
Overnight rain caused traffic snarl-ups and temporarily flooded roads across Cape Town, with more wet weather on the way and a chilly 16°C forecast on Wednesday for the city.
Heavy rain caused major traffic congestion for commuters heading home on Tuesday evening, with the N2 being reduced to one lane due to flooding.
Residents shared photographs on social media of water pooling inside their homes.
Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said on Wednesday: "Due to last night's heavy downpours, localised flooding has occurred in informal settlements and formal areas across the metropole.
"Informal settlements affected are in K, SST and BM Section, Makhaza, Khayelitsha, Langa, Philippi, Gugulethu and Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.
There were, however, no evacuations.
Formal areas affected by flooding included Athlone, Gatesville, Diep River and Wallacedene.
In Manenberg, a canal overflowed, leading to a number of houses being flooded.
"Various city departments are making assessments and will continue the mop-up operations that have been ongoing since the cold front hit," said Powell.
A warning was issued on Wednesday for gale-force winds of 60 to 75km/h along the coast between Cape Agulhas and Port Alfred by the South African Weather Service.
High seas with wave heights in excess of six metres were expected between Mossel Bay and Plettenberg Bay.
Johannesburg was expected to have fine weather conditions, with a high of 24°C on Wednesday, while Durban will be partly cloudy, with a high of 28°C.