South Africa

Lion escapes while in transit in North West - but is recaptured

07 June 2019 - 18:42 By Nico Gous
A lion escaped from a trailer while in transit on Friday June 7 2019 between Wolmaransstad and Makwassie in the North West.
A lion escaped from a trailer while in transit on Friday June 7 2019 between Wolmaransstad and Makwassie in the North West.
Image: Twitter/SAPoliceService

A lion that escaped from a trailer on Friday afternoon near Wolmaransstad in North West has been recaptured.

The lion was lost in transit between Wolmaransstad and Makwassie before it was recaptured. Pictures of the animal have been shared on social media.

Police thanked motorists on Twitter who tipped them off about the animal.

“Another lion which was recently seen roaming in the vicinity of Ottosdal has also been recaptured by officials from [the North West] department of rural environment and agricultural development,” police tweeted.

MORE:

Limpopo's lions on the loose are under observation and will be darted

A pride of lions on the loose that have been spotted near Phalaborwa will be darted before they are moved to a nearby nature reserve.
News
4 hours ago

Toddler killed by leopard in Kruger Park to be buried on Sunday

Two-and-a-half-year-old toddler Courtney Ntimane, who was mauled to death by a leopard in the Kruger National Park this week, will be buried on ...
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash ... South Africa
  2. 'Racist' licensing official in viral video has been dismissed South Africa
  3. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  4. WATCH | 2.5m black mamba found in dog kennel at Durban home South Africa
  5. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X