Lion escapes while in transit in North West - but is recaptured

A lion that escaped from a trailer on Friday afternoon near Wolmaransstad in North West has been recaptured.

The lion was lost in transit between Wolmaransstad and Makwassie before it was recaptured. Pictures of the animal have been shared on social media.

Police thanked motorists on Twitter who tipped them off about the animal.

“Another lion which was recently seen roaming in the vicinity of Ottosdal has also been recaptured by officials from [the North West] department of rural environment and agricultural development,” police tweeted.