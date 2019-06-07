What's in a name: Twitter has the lowdown as #MyName trends

Mzansi has made some time for a light-hearted conversation on Twitter. Sharing the meanings behind their names, tweeps have thrust #MyName to the top of the platform’s trends' list.

Apart from the meanings, there are heartwarming stories about the circumstances which led to families deciding on names.

Some are proud to be living manifestations of their names, while others are working on living up to them.

From birth names to honorary names, here’s a glimpse of the responses: