What's in a name: Twitter has the lowdown as #MyName trends
Mzansi has made some time for a light-hearted conversation on Twitter. Sharing the meanings behind their names, tweeps have thrust #MyName to the top of the platform’s trends' list.
Apart from the meanings, there are heartwarming stories about the circumstances which led to families deciding on names.
Some are proud to be living manifestations of their names, while others are working on living up to them.
From birth names to honorary names, here’s a glimpse of the responses:
Sindisiwe - saved by God #MyName— #SidebarWithSindi (@sindivanzyl) June 6, 2019
What does your name mean?
#MyName: birth name is Ulrich Janse van Vuuren. Motsamai is my honorary 🇿🇦 South African name meaning 'traveler', and Uche is my honorary 🇳🇬 Nigerian name meaning 'God's thought/will'.— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) June 6, 2019
What is the meaning of your name?
#MyName Fisokuhle— Fisokuhle Zwane (@Physoh_Madness) June 6, 2019
Which means goodwill
I'm friendly and helpful towards other people. pic.twitter.com/TdkWgf8pKP
#MyName is Adivhaho, pronounced as (Adi-ba-ho) which means 'The one who knows/God knows'.Its a Tshivenda name which I was given by my late Grandmother because I came into this world earlier than expected & they were going through a tough time. Indeed Adivhaho Ndi Mudzimu ❤️— Adiegh._xx (@mbalie_mudau) June 6, 2019
My name Rito~ means word (of God)#MyName— National Best Selling Author 📙🏆 (@MeshackBevhula) June 6, 2019
#MyName Phumudzo = comfort. And I am living up to my name 😊😊😊— Phumudzo Tienkies (@Tienkies_) June 6, 2019
#MyName is Monwabisi meaning the one who makes others happy 🙂🙂🙂— Monwabisi Mqhayi (@uStevovo) June 6, 2019
Yes uMakhulu wam was right. I do make those around me happy, ndiyonwabisa.
#MyName Nhlanhla > "Luck" given to me by my father... meaning they were "lucky" to have a baby after years of trying.😁— Miss Manzini (@AyandaYahyah) June 6, 2019
Ayandamantombazane> given to me by my mother means "the number of girls is increasing" as I am the 3rd girl at home.😁
And "Tufuza" given to me by idiots!!😠 pic.twitter.com/qizO3EaqN6