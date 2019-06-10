Are you kidney me? Gauteng health’s xenophobic ‘mistake’ re-emerges
10 June 2019 - 05:58
A Gauteng health circular that called for the province’s state hospitals to charge foreign patients for services was hastily withdrawn following the national department’s claims that it was a junior official’s mistake.
But now that same circular has resurfaced as part of the provincial department’s legal arguments in denying an asylum seeker kidney treatment she needs to stay alive.
