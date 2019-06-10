South Africa

Are you kidney me? Gauteng health’s xenophobic ‘mistake’ re-emerges

10 June 2019 - 05:58 By SHAIN GERMANER
Alem Bazabe Ereselo was told that without chronic kidney dialysis, she would die. Her status as an Ethiopian refugee was allegedly the reason Helen Joseph Hospital told her she was not eligible for treatment.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

A Gauteng health circular that called for the province’s state hospitals to charge foreign patients for services was hastily withdrawn following the national department’s claims that it was a junior official’s mistake.

But now that same circular has resurfaced as part of the provincial department’s legal arguments in denying an asylum seeker kidney treatment she needs to stay alive.

