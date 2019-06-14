Foul play suspected as search intensifies for Joburg businessman
Charl Smith has been running around with the police in Tembisa for the last two nights in search of his partner, Wayne Smith, who went missing on Wednesday.
"People should please be on the lookout for Wayne," Charl told TimesLIVE on Friday afternoon.
Wayne, 42, works at Scan Display in Rosebank, Johannesburg. On Wednesday he left the office around midday, but never returned.
"He left to go run an errand, possibly to Rosebank Mall, but never returned.
"His phone was last located around 9pm in Rabie Ridge, Midrand," the SA Association for the Conference Industry (SAACI) said in a statement on Twitter on Friday.
.#SAACI shares everyone’s deep concern for the safety of our chairperson, Wayne Smith after he went missing in Johannesburg yesterday. Our thoughts are with Charl, his family, friends and industry colleagues. Please share any relevant info with us on 011 880 5883 or ceo@saaci.org pic.twitter.com/8273HxHAMq— SAACI Official (@SAACIofficial) June 13, 2019
Wayne was the board chair of SAACI.
"He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white collar shirt with Scan logo, velskoen vellies with red soles and a black bomber jacket with a Scan logo," SAACI added.
The police suspect foul play and are looking for Smith's silver Renault Clio 2018 with the number plate HJ07RGGP.
Charl told TimesLIVE that Wayne's car was spotted in Tembisa before it was sold in the township along with his cellphone.
"But there has been no further signs of Wayne," Charl said.