Foul play suspected as search intensifies for Joburg businessman

Charl Smith has been running around with the police in Tembisa for the last two nights in search of his partner, Wayne Smith, who went missing on Wednesday.

"People should please be on the lookout for Wayne," Charl told TimesLIVE on Friday afternoon.

Wayne, 42, works at Scan Display in Rosebank, Johannesburg. On Wednesday he left the office around midday, but never returned.

"He left to go run an errand, possibly to Rosebank Mall, but never returned.

"His phone was last located around 9pm in Rabie Ridge, Midrand," the SA Association for the Conference Industry (SAACI) said in a statement on Twitter on Friday.