South Africa

Foul play suspected as search intensifies for Joburg businessman

14 June 2019 - 13:23 By Nico Gous
Wayne Smith, 42, left his office around noon on Wednesday to run an errand and has not been seen since. His car and cellphone were found to have been sold in Tembisa.
Image: Twitter/SAACIofficial

Charl Smith has been running around with the police in Tembisa for the last two nights in search of his partner, Wayne Smith, who went missing on Wednesday.

"People should please be on the lookout for Wayne," Charl told TimesLIVE on Friday afternoon.

Wayne, 42, works at Scan Display in Rosebank, Johannesburg. On Wednesday he left the office around midday, but never returned.

"He left to go run an errand, possibly to Rosebank Mall, but never returned.

"His phone was last located around 9pm in Rabie Ridge, Midrand," the SA Association for the Conference Industry (SAACI) said in a statement on Twitter on Friday.

Wayne was the board chair of SAACI.

"He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white collar shirt with Scan logo, velskoen vellies with red soles and a black bomber jacket with a Scan logo," SAACI added.

The police suspect foul play and are looking for Smith's silver Renault Clio 2018 with the number plate HJ07RGGP.

Charl told TimesLIVE that Wayne's car was spotted in Tembisa before it was sold in the township along with his cellphone.

"But there has been no further signs of Wayne," Charl said.

