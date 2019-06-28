South Africa

Surfer's hair almost leads to her drowning in the Eastern Cape

28 June 2019 - 07:38 By Nico Gous
A surfer almost drowned at the surfing spot Granny’s Pool near St Francis Bay on Thursday.
A surfer almost drowned at the surfing spot Granny’s Pool near St Francis Bay on Thursday.
Image: 123rf.com/Alina McCullen

A surfer almost drowned on Thursday afternoon in the Eastern Cape after her hair got caught up in her surfboard leash.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) St Francis Bay station commander Sara Jane Smith said in a media statement on Thursday they got a call at 4.03pm about the possible drowning at the surfing spot Granny’s Pool near St Francis Bay.

“A 22-year-old Cape Town female surfer was caught in rip currents after it appears that her hair got caught in the surfboard leash causing her to be dunked under water during a wave set and then on surfacing being swept out to sea by a rip current,” Smith said.

“The surfer was assessed for non-fatal drowning symptoms and did not require immediate medical attention and she would consult a doctor later if non-fatal drowning symptoms developed.”

MORE:

Three-year-old boy drowns in canal in Northern Cape

Northern Cape police urged parents and guardians to keep a close eye on children during school holidays - and beyond.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Newtown shooting: 'They made sure he was dead' - security guard South Africa
  2. Working South Africans: here's what they earn, at which jobs South Africa
  3. WATCH | Pastor in EFF cap punched, called the k-word at Joburg garage South Africa
  4. Snow on the radar as cold fronts set to hit SA over next seven days South Africa
  5. WATCH | Armed men take R25,000 from man after bank withdrawal South Africa

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X