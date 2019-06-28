We feel like the poorest people in SA - Plastic Town residents eke out a living

Lewis Mabuza, 53, lives alone in his ramshackle shack. He has been living in the area for over seven years. He used to work as a security officer in Brakpan before he was fired from his job five years ago.

He has TB and is too weak to work for himself. He relies on handouts from the Plastic City community.

“I now live like a bird because I cannot look after myself. I eat whatever well-wishers bring me, sometimes they also bring me food from the dump,” says Mabuza.

Maputhi Lamuli, who is 21, says, “My dreams were shattered when I left school in grade 10. l had to start collecting recyclable material to help my mother and siblings.”

He wanted to finish school and become a policeman. But he and his family came to Plastic City five years ago after they could no longer afford to pay rent in Tembisa.

The rest of his family then relocated to Limpopo, but he remained behind to try and earn a living and send them money.

Lamuli says his shack was burnt and all his possessions destroyed by the Red Ants last year in September. He now shares a shack with his friend who allows him to keep his recyclables on the premises.

He says he earns about R850 a month selling recyclables and he can hardly afford to buy food as he sends the money to his mother in Limpopo. He and his friend rely on a soup kitchen in Brakpan.

“I wish to find a job and attend night school so l can finish school. But that seems like a long journey because there are no jobs.”

Zodwa Malatji says she applied for an RDP house in 1999 and has still not been allocated a house. She lives in a one-roomed home made of pressed board covered with plastic for a roof.

She supports her family by collecting recycling material. Most of her income, she says, goes on transport for her four children, who attend school in Duduza, some 40km away. When she doesn’t have enough money, they stay home. She too could not find a place for her children in nearby schools.

“There are no buses which ferry our children to school and the money I make from recyclables is too little,” says Malatji.