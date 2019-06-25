Three-year-old boy drowns in canal in Northern Cape

Northern Cape police urged parents and guardians to keep a close eye on children during school holidays - and beyond.

This comes after a three-year-old boy drowned while playing with his cousin near a canal on Monday.

"It is alleged that Monday, June 24, about 3.30pm, the boy and his 10-year-old cousin were playing close the canal at the Riemvasmaak shanties in Hartswater.

"It is not clear whether the boy jumped or slipped into the canal, where he drowned," said police spokesperson Capt Sergio Kock.

The 10-year-old cousin reportedly ran for help and police were contacted.

Hartswater police are have opened an inquest into the death.

The police asked the community to follow the following water-safety tips: