Three-year-old boy drowns in canal in Northern Cape

25 June 2019 - 16:45 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A canal in Hartswater, where a three-year-old boy drowned while playing with his cousin.
Image: Supplied/police

Northern Cape police urged parents and guardians to keep a close eye on children during school holidays - and beyond.

This comes after a three-year-old boy drowned while playing with his cousin near a canal on Monday.

"It is alleged that Monday, June 24, about 3.30pm, the boy and his 10-year-old cousin were playing close the canal at the Riemvasmaak shanties in Hartswater.

"It is not clear whether the boy jumped or slipped into the canal, where he drowned," said police spokesperson Capt Sergio Kock.

The 10-year-old cousin reportedly ran for help and police were contacted.

Hartswater police are have opened an inquest into the death.

The police asked the community to follow the following water-safety tips:

  • Never walk close to the edge of canals, dams, rivers and swamps;
  • Children should always be under elders' supervision when near water;
  • Parents must educate children on the dangers of water;
  • Empty all water containers including paddling pools, baths, basins and buckets after use as children are attracted to water; and
  • Never jump into the water to try to rescue someone if you can't swim.

