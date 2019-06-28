South Africa

WATCH | The night the wheels came off: six stolen while driver slept

28 June 2019 - 15:24 By Nico Gous
A screengrab of the video circulating on social media. Truck driver Johan Steyn, 46, said he was heartsore when he saw what had happened to his truck while he was sleeping inside.
A screengrab of the video circulating on social media. Truck driver Johan Steyn, 46, said he was heartsore when he saw what had happened to his truck while he was sleeping inside.
Image: Twitter/@saltruckers

It “hurts” your heart.

Truck driver Johan Steyn, 46, woke up to find six wheels had been stolen off his vehicle while he was asleep.

“A man’s heart hurts for all that damage on your truck … If this happens to you once, you become wary, because there are no truck stops on this road.”

Steyn pulled over around 11pm on Wednesday evening on the N12 between Strydenburg  and Hopetown in the Northern Cape. He was en route to pick up corn in Jacobsdal.

“Thursday morning when I woke up, the wheels were gone,” said the driver for Jonckie’s Transport in Oudtshoorn.

“We are truck drivers. We work 22 hours and then we sleep a bit, and then we hit the road again. So the little bit when you sleep, you are fast asleep.”

Steyn said the six wheels cost about R80,000.

Steyn has been a truck driver for 28 years and said the only other problem he had had was years ago, when something was stolen off a trailer.

“Here (the N12) you can still pretty much pull over anywhere and sleep. You don’t encounter any problems, but it looks like these syndicates on the N1 are now moving to the N12,” he said.

“If you sleep in town, the police often chase you away. One of our trucks stopped in Britstown, which is nearby. At midnight, the police came and told the driver he had to leave town. Where must we sleep?”

Steyn said people often considered truck driving to be a lowly job, "but actually we do very important work", he said.

MORE:

Six-fold leap in insurance claims as trucks torched across the country

Insurance claims linked to violence against trucking companies have risen more than six-fold in the first part of the year compared to a year ago.
News
2 weeks ago

Thief arrested after selling goods back to company he stole from

This is not the brightest thief in Durban.After allegedly stealing 74 chair-backs from the David Landau Community Centre in Asherville, he tried to ...
News
1 day ago

Are South Africans more likely to return a lost wallet if has cash in it?

How does Mzansi rank in terms of civic honesty among 40 countries across the globe?
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Newtown shooting: 'They made sure he was dead' - security guard South Africa
  2. Working South Africans: here's what they earn, at which jobs South Africa
  3. WATCH | Pastor in EFF cap punched, called the k-word at Joburg garage South Africa
  4. Snow on the radar as cold fronts set to hit SA over next seven days South Africa
  5. WATCH | Armed men take R25,000 from man after bank withdrawal South Africa

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X