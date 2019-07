A six-year-old boy died after he was hit and dragged by a bakkie outside Potchefstroom in the North West.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the incident happened in Ikageng on Tuesday afternoon.

Meiring said when paramedics arrived, they found the boy underneath the bakkie.

Fire and rescue services had to lift the vehicle for paramedics to assess the child.

He was declared dead on the scene.