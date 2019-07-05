South Africa

It took a three-year fight, but at last Gems will pay for mom’s vital drug

05 July 2019 - 05:50 By KATHARINE CHILD
The Government Employees Medical Scheme has finally agreed to pay for a woman's R3.6m-a-year enzyme replacement therapy.
Image: Alexander Korzh/123rf

A Knysna mother has won a three-year battle with the Government Employee Medical Scheme (Gems), which has finally agreed to pay for her R3.6m-a-year enzyme replacement therapy.

Irene Sabbat, 36, suffers from Gaucher disease. She is missing an enzyme that breaks down waste in her body, and the disease can cause organ damage, bone pain, fatigue and problems with platelets in the blood.

