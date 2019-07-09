Newcastle mayor could walk as NPA considers dropping murder charge

According to National Prosecution Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara, acting DPP Adv Elaine Zungu will study representations and determine whether the case will proceed to trial or whether charges against Mahlaba will be dropped.

Kara said the matter has been postponed to August 15.

Mahlaba is currently on a 30-day suspension. According to the ANC provincial department, a statement will be made regarding his future within the party's ranks by Wednesday.