South Africa

Newcastle mayor could walk as NPA considers dropping murder charge

09 July 2019 - 16:29 By Orrin Singh
Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba, who is accused of murder, outside the Madedeni Magistrate's Court after being released on R20,000 bail in April.
Image: Orrin Singh

The fate of murder accused Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba lies in the hands of the acting director of public prosecutions (DPP) in KwaZulu-Natal

Mahlaba appeared at the Madadeni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday in connection with a murder charge he is facing following the death of ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader Wandile Ngobeni.

According to National Prosecution Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara, acting DPP Adv Elaine Zungu will study representations and determine whether the case will proceed to trial or whether charges against Mahlaba will be dropped. 

Kara said the matter has been postponed to August 15. 

Mahlaba is currently on a 30-day suspension. According to the ANC provincial department, a statement will be made regarding his future within the party's ranks by Wednesday. 

