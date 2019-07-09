WATCH | Joburg businessman robbed, abducted in broad daylight

Police spokesperson Jeanette Backhoff told TimesLIVE that the incident happened on the corner of Bird and Albertina Sisulu roads at around 10am on Saturday.

Backhoff said the businessman was driving with his father and two workers from their business in Newtown, when they were stopped by four armed men.

The armed men brought their car to a halt at the robot at the corner of Princes and 6th Avenue in Mayfair.

Backhoff said the men pointed firearms at them, but they drove off.

She said the armed men then blocked the car off at a red robot further down the road.

"They demanded money and R5,000 was given to them. They demanded more money and when they could not get more money, they fired three shots and took the complainant's father, pushed him in their car and drove off with him."