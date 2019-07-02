WATCH | Armed robbers manhandle woman during 'pizza heist' robbery

A video has surfaced showing a woman being harassed at gunpoint during an alleged robbery at a Pretoria pizzeria on Thursday night.

The incident took place at Pizza@450 in Karel Trichardt Avenue, Mountain View, in Pretoria.

In the video, two men can be seen talking to a woman at the restaurant's reception area, while their companion takes out his gun, walks towards the till and orders the employee to open it.

Looking terrified, the woman opens the till with her hands lifted up and gun pointed at her head.

It then appears that they load the stolen money and goods inside a pink bag.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, described the ordeal as traumatic as she had not suspected that they were robbers.

"I found it weird that one of the men only had R30 when the cheapest pizza is R60," she told TimesLIVE.

She said police arrived seconds after the incident occurred.

Police spokesperson Bonginkosi Msimango said a case of business robbery had been opened.

"Three suspects, two armed with firearms, robbed the business of R1,500 cash, Huawei cellphones, wrist watches, rings and alcohol before they fled in a Silver Hyundai Getz with unknown registration numbers," he said.