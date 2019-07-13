'The black poor majority on farms are feeling the rot of this system'

Runeli said children were not allowed to stay with their parents on farms during school holidays. Some farmers have desecrated the graves of workers and will not allow relatives to visit the graves, she said.

“Our members conduct farm visits and receive reports from particularly women who live and work on farms about their conditions and struggles,” Runeli explained.

Sizeka Moni, also of Makukhanye, said: “In Langboss, residents are without electricity … In West Bank farm workers are not even given protective clothing, while there was no proper ablution facilities at Parkers Kamp, Thornhill.”

The organisations also want women living on farms to be allowed to keep and raise livestock and women working as domestic workers on farms to be paid at least the minimum wage, together with other benefits.

The petition demanded an end to farm evictions and the cutting off of the electricity supply to farm workers’ homes.

The petition also stressed the need for fairness and openness in monitoring remuneration in farm equity schemes and greater financial disclosure to farm beneficiaries.

Among the protesters were Zwelonthando Moni and his wife Sizeka, who were born on a safari farm outside Uitenhage. They said they are part of a share equity scheme, but Sizeka said: “It is very painful that for the past 13 years we haven’t got any benefits yet there are many trophy hunts happening at the farm.”

The protesters want satellite offices to be established by the department.

Nomfundo Mbewana of the department of rural development and land reform requested a month to respond to the petition. “Some of the issues you are demanding need the department of labour and the local municipalities so we will have to engage with them,” she said.

“We will be issuing a toll free number that people should call when being evicted,” said Mbewana.

This article was originally published by GroundUp.