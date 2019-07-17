Masked men rob Mount Nelson guests at gunpoint, smash jewellery display

Guests at Cape Town's legendary Mount Nelson Hotel were robbed by masked men just before midnight on Tuesday.

The balaclava-wearing attackers stormed into the five-star Gardens hotel and held staff and security guards at gunpoint, police sources told TimesLIVE.

They forced the staff to lie face-down, then used a sledgehammer to smash jewellery display cases in the foyer and took cash from the reception desk.

The men then went into the hotel bar and robbed customers of their cellphones, before fleeing in a Toyota Corolla and a VW Polo.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said about 15 suspects had threatened the guard at the hotel's main gate with a gun.

"The suspects removed his baton and hand radio, and two of the suspects remained behind with him inside the guard room," he said.

"The two vehicles proceeded to the reception area, where seven of the suspects entered the hotel foyer."

They threatened staff and guests with two firearms and robbed them. "The suspects then started breaking the glass cabinet display windows in the foyer with big hammers and removed jewellery," said Van Wyk.

"They took an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register. The suspects fled the scene in two vehicles.

"Police investigators immediately activated a multi-disciplinary action team and combed the crime scene area for evidence. Detectives are following up on all leads."