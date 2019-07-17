Roelf Meyer returns to unite black and white farmers

Roelf Meyer – feted for his brinkmanship at the curtain call of apartheid – is now spearheading an extra-governmental initiative to unite black and white farmers.

As land remains a contentious topic more than two decades after Meyer and Cyril Ramaphosa negotiated with the National Party for a turn toward democracy, he and a cohort of white farmers are launching a scheme to have emerging black farmers mentored by their white counterparts.



