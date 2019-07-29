South Africa

Buses block off Pretoria CBD amid pay dispute

29 July 2019 - 08:39 By Nico Gous
Buses caused havoc by blocking off roads in the Pretoria CBD on Monday July 29 2019 as City of Tshwane employees who are members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) went on strike demanding 18% salary increases.
Buses caused havoc by blocking off roads in the Pretoria CBD on Monday July 29 2019 as City of Tshwane employees who are members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) went on strike demanding 18% salary increases.
Image: Twitter/Moshoeshoe_ZA

Buses caused havoc in the Pretoria CBD on Monday morning as some City of Tshwane employees went on strike demanding 18% salary increases.

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union's Greater Tshwane Region branch said in a statement on Sunday announcing the strike that they also want the city to stop outsourcing services.

Buses blocked off roads, slowing traffic to a snail's pace as motorists made their way into the CBD.

Samwu met with local corporate and shared services MMC Richard Moheta on Friday.

"If money is good for senior managers, equally we also deserve money. Our demand remains 18% backdated to July 1 2017. As much as we will ensure that an amicable solution is realised soon, our legal team has been instructed to lodge necessary documents with the SALGBC (South African Local Government Bargaining Council) on July 29 2019," Samwu regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said in a statement on Sunday.

MORE:

Samwu 'smells a rat' after home of general secretary is burgled

The SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) says it "smells a rat" after a break-in at the home of general secretary Koena Ramotlou.
News
3 weeks ago

Cyril Ramaphosa complicit in nonpayment of municipal workers, says Samwu

The SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) on Wednesday accused municipalities of cheating workers of their hard-earned money.
News
1 month ago

SA's municipal workers 'preparing for war' after Sona

SA’s municipal workers are “preparing for war”.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. WATCH | Durban family's impressive vintage car collection South Africa
  5. Medical aids will be allowed, but their role will change with NHI: Zweli Mkhize South Africa

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X