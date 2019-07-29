Buses block off Pretoria CBD amid pay dispute
Buses caused havoc in the Pretoria CBD on Monday morning as some City of Tshwane employees went on strike demanding 18% salary increases.
The South African Municipal Workers’ Union's Greater Tshwane Region branch said in a statement on Sunday announcing the strike that they also want the city to stop outsourcing services.
Buses blocked off roads, slowing traffic to a snail's pace as motorists made their way into the CBD.
@TrafficSA Hi Rob, City of Tshawane buses are on strike in the PTA CBD very difficult to get in especially for taxi commuters pic.twitter.com/TgQEQOyf8K— Zanele nkosi (@missZar25) July 29, 2019
Avoid PTA CBD at all costs pic.twitter.com/7hT8I9rIpY— Mr Makgaila, Sir 🇳🇬 (@Katlego_Mack) July 29, 2019
This is the situation at cnr Audries/Thabo Sehume street and Vermulen/Madiba in Tshwane CBD. @TrafficSA— Arian♈King👑™ (@19_DrSLY) July 29, 2019
Three buses left to block the Thabo Sehume street direction. pic.twitter.com/C8PpKF9Em8
Samwu met with local corporate and shared services MMC Richard Moheta on Friday.
"If money is good for senior managers, equally we also deserve money. Our demand remains 18% backdated to July 1 2017. As much as we will ensure that an amicable solution is realised soon, our legal team has been instructed to lodge necessary documents with the SALGBC (South African Local Government Bargaining Council) on July 29 2019," Samwu regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said in a statement on Sunday.