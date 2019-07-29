South Africa

Petrol station 'hitmen' appear in court

29 July 2019 - 14:37 By ARON HYMAN

A man alleged to have been affiliated with a Cape Town gang was shot dead at a petrol station in Kenilworth, Cape Town, on April 6 2019.

Four men who allegedly opened fire on a motorist at a petrol station in a "gang-related" shooting appeared briefly in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Monday.

Ricardo de Kock, Jeremy van Wyk, Keagan van Rooi and Jevon Loggenstein allegedly shot dead the 46-year-old man at a Kenilworth garage on April 6.

The incident was caught on camera and showed "hitmen" running up to a blue BMW and firing into the car from both sides.

They sped away in a hijacked Toyota Avanza, but with the help of bystanders who pursued the vehicle, members of the police's K9 unit managed to bring the vehicle to a halt by shooting out the tyres.

The case was postponed until September 6 for further investigation.

MORE

Anti-Gang Unit arrests attempted murder accused days after release

Days after being released on bail, a man charged with attempted murder has been rearrested following a joint operation by the Western Cape's ...
News
3 days ago

Women caught with four guns, ammo and 1kg of crystal meth in Cape Town

Three women have been arrested with four hand guns and 73 rounds of ammunition as police step up their efforts to disarm criminals in areas plagued ...
News
6 days ago

Half of Western Cape detectives lack basic training, says shocked MEC

Nearly half of SA Police Service detectives in the Western Cape have not had basic detective training.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. WATCH | Durban family's impressive vintage car collection South Africa
  5. Medical aids will be allowed, but their role will change with NHI: Zweli Mkhize South Africa

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X