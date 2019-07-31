South Africa

He fought for others at 104, but didn’t live to see his victory

31 July 2019 - 07:05 By BONGANI MTHETHWA
Zabalaza Mshengu, 104, refused to give up the struggle for access to water and sanitation until he died in August 2018.
Image: Supplied

If only 104-year-old Zabalaza Mshengu had lived one more year, he would have seen his lifelong campaign for basic services such as water and sanitation end in victory.

Sadly, Mshengu – whose first name means stand firm – died in 2018 before the court could deliver its judgment against three KwaZulu-Natal municipalities by farm occupiers and labour tenants who did not have access to basic services.

 

