He fought for others at 104, but didn’t live to see his victory
31 July 2019 - 07:05
If only 104-year-old Zabalaza Mshengu had lived one more year, he would have seen his lifelong campaign for basic services such as water and sanitation end in victory.
Sadly, Mshengu – whose first name means stand firm – died in 2018 before the court could deliver its judgment against three KwaZulu-Natal municipalities by farm occupiers and labour tenants who did not have access to basic services.
