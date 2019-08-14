Convicted second-hand car seller and fraudster ordered to refund victims

Second-hand car seller and fraudster Wayne Stuart Fester was ordered to refund his victims more than R300,000 by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Belville.

Fester was ordered to pay back R302,800 over a period of 30 months to six of his victims.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said the court further sentenced Fester in July to ten years' imprisonment, wholly suspended over five years on strict conditions.

The used car salesman from Malmesbury was arrested in April after he found a buyer for victims' cars without recompensing them and fraudulently lived off the proceeds of the sales.

Fester was convicted in May this year after pleading guilty to six charges of fraud.

The incidents were committed between 2010 and 2014.

"He had been found guilty on similar cases and was given a suspended jail sentence in June 2008 on previous cases," Nkwalase said.