'It's probably a large mural in some lucky kid's lounge': Peppa Pig billboard stolen

An over-eager fan may have made off with a large chunk of a Peppa Pig billboard in Cape Town, ahead of the cartoon character's much-anticipated live performance in September.

"It was a obviously a die-hard fan who was wanting an autograph from Peppa. They will probably bring the billboard with them to the show," said Peppa Pig Live resident creative director, Chad Findlay.

"If they return the billboard to Peppa, she will happily autograph a replacement poster for them, and it may be much easier to fit inside their lounge."

The billboard was taken from the N2 highway in Cape Town, heading towards the city's international airport, at the end of July, when tickets began selling fast. It was one of about 40 billboards across the country.

"They didn't take the entire billboard, they took half of Peppa's picture and Peppa's little brother, George. They cut it out beautifully and it's probably a large mural in some lucky kid's lounge," said Findlay.