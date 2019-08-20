‘I did not ask about age,’ says ‘husband’ who allegedly paid R14,000 for 13-year-old bride

A man accused of buying a 13-year-old girl to be his wife claimed on Monday that he had never asked the child her age.

The man, who is not being named to protect the identity of the girl, said: “I didn’t ask her for her age. I never told her my age and she never asked me for mine.”

Testifying in his own defence in the Port Elizabeth high court, after the state closed its case last week, the man said he had met the girl over the phone when he called his 46-year-old niece living in Bizana.

He testified that his niece was helping to find him a wife and when he had spoken to the girl after she answered the woman’s phone, he told her that he wanted a wife.

“She said she wanted to get married because she was alone there [in Bizana], that she didn’t have parents and that she wanted her own home,” the man claimed.