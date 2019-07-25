South Africa

Armed robbers try to bite motorist's hand for wedding ring in Joburg traffic

25 July 2019 - 13:59 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Duncan McLeod was driving up Republic Road towards Randburg about 6.45pm on Wednesday when he was attacked.
In a bid to rob a motorist of his wedding ring, two armed men tried to bite his hand in the middle of rush hour traffic in Johannesburg.

Duncan McLeod, founder and editor of TechCentral, told TimesLIVE he was driving home from an event in Sandton on Wednesday evening where he was the master of ceremonies. McLeod said he was driving up Republic Road towards Randburg about  6.45pm when he was attacked.

Traffic was heavily backed up.

He said he noticed out of the corner of his eye that someone was approaching him from the opposite side of the road.

His window was halfway down and he moved to pull it up, but the unknown man put his hands through the window and attempted to grab his key.  

"There was a little bit of a tussle for my key, but I managed to get it away from him."

By now the attacker's accomplice had joined him and tried to snatch McLeod's cellphone, but McLeod fought him off.

While his vehicle was idling in the gridlocked traffic, the second man demanded McLeod's wedding ring and watch. McLeod refused to comply.

"I refused to give them the wedding ring and then the second accomplice went into the car and tried to bite my hand and I smacked him on the head.

"He threatened to shoot me and pulled out a gun and pointed it at my head.

"I then complied and gave them my phone and wedding ring," said McLeod.

The men fled.

McLeod said he would open a case at the Randburg police station later on Thursday.

