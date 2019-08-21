South Africa

WATCH | Charity organiser survives 'hit' in Johannesburg

21 August 2019 - 09:59 By IAVAN PIJOOS

A 50-year-old charity organiser survived an alleged hit outside his home in Robertsham, Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said the man was at home around 5pm on Friday last week when he noticed, on CCTV footage, a car parked at his front gate.  

The man went outside to speak to the motorist.

He alleged this was the second time he had seen the suspect, said Makhubela. 

"He once saw him two weeks ago, when he came to his house with two other men. The man had a photo of the complainant and told him that he was sent to kill him."

Makhubela said while they were exchanging words, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the man. He managed to escape unharmed.

The alleged hitman was travelling in a white Toyota Corolla.

A case of attempted murder had been opened and no arrest was made.

