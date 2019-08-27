South Africa

Suspected rhino poachers stopped in their tracks in Limpopo

27 August 2019 - 08:45 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Police found an unlicensed firearm, a rifle, two hunting knives, an axe, one silencer, one Q20 lubricant spray, a spark plug spray and ammunition after searching the car.
Image: Saps

Three suspected rhino poachers have been arrested in Ohrigstad, Limpopo.

Police received a tip-off that the trio were on their way to poach rhinos in Lydenburg, Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said on Tuesday that a search operation was put in place in Ohrigstad and soon afterwards officers stopped a Mazda with Mpumalanga registration plates.

Officers found an unlicensed firearm, a rifle, two hunting knives, an axe, a silencer, one Q20 lubricant spray, a spark plug spray and ammunition after searching the car.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, outside Malamulele in Limpopo, a man was arrested after being found in possession of a leopard skin, head and bones.

News
1 week ago

