South Africa

More than 500 wanted suspects bust in Gauteng crime crackdown

30 August 2019 - 08:06 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The O Kae Molao operation arrested 573 suspects on Thursday for crimes including murder, rape, assault, robbery and malicious damage to property.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Gauteng police arrested 573 wanted suspects during an operation in the province on Thursday.

The O Kae Molao operation was led by provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, premier David Makhura and MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko.

Police spokesperson Cpt Kay Makhubela said the suspects were wanted for crimes including murder, rape, assault, robbery and malicious damage to property.

In addition, two suspects were arrested for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

During the crackdown, police closed three liquor outlets and arrested 46 foreign nationals.

Road blocks held in Alexandra by female officers saw four cars impounded and suspected stolen property confiscated.

In Ekurhuleni 10 suspects were arrested for possession of dagga.

Makhubela said officers had also visited disadvantaged schools and handed out sanitary towels,  deodorant and water bottles.

