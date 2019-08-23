South Africa

Fresh car-jamming alert after crackdown in Pretoria nabs 28 suspects

23 August 2019 - 09:18 By TimesLIVE
Car jamming is still a problem.
Car jamming is still a problem.
Image: 123rf.com/Dmytro Kozyrskyi

Gauteng police are cautioning motorists to be alert to anyone approaching their vehicles in parking areas and of car jammers.

The advisory from the provincial commissioner comes after an operation in Sunnyside, east of Pretoria, which led to the arrest of 28 suspects in three months for alleged car break-ins and theft from motor vehicles.

Motorists should not feel safer due to the presence of informal car parkers, as sometimes these were the culprits, said police.

On Wednesday, a 34-year-old man was arrested after allegedly being caught with a jamming device in Stanza Bopape Street in Sunnyside.

“Jamming devices are believed to be among the most preferred implements used by thieves to gain access into motor vehicles in Sunnyside and other adjacent suburbs,” said police.

“While parking their cars, motorists are cautioned to guard against suspects yanking the rear doors open, which enables the suspects to access vehicles as soon as the owner is out of sight.

“By physically testing car doors after alighting from their vehicles, motorists should be able to safeguard against car-jamming devices.”

MORE

You are most likely to be hijacked over weekends in Gauteng: Tracker

The majority of activations are in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years is nabbed at last South Africa
  2. WATCH | FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bus rolls backwards at high speed into oncoming ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  4. Out of date photos of Amazon fires in Brazil fuel online outrage World
  5. ‘I did not ask about age,’ says ‘husband’ who allegedly paid R14,000 for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X