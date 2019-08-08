Cops arrested for attempting to 'resell' confiscated fake goods after Joburg CBD raid

Seven police officers were arrested for corruption and defeating the ends of justice after a crackdown on counterfeit goods in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday.

Police closed Von Weilligh and Rahima Moosa streets to conduct the raid.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters on Thursday confirmed the arrests.

In the first incident, a warrant officer and four constables were arrested at Johannesburg Central police station after they were caught allegedly attempting to resell confiscated goods to illegal traders, Peters said.

Meanwhile, two members from the Tactical Response Team (TRT) were arrested after police investigated a possible leak of information about the operation.

"Police believe the loot found in the 46 vehicles in the basement parking at Lister Building, could be the cargo that was removed the night before, after the illegal traders had received a tip-off," she said.

During the operation, more than 560 undocumented foreigners were taken in for processing.