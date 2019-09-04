WATCH | Tear gas used outside World Economic Forum as chanting protesters surround venue

Police used tear gas against protesters trying to get past them into the World Economic Forum on Africa in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The crowd was demanding to hear from President Cyril Ramaphosa about the government's response to gender-based violence.

Several thousand students who demonstrated outside parliament following the rape and murder of University of Cape Town first-year Uyinene Mrwetyana made their way to the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where the four-day WEF gathering began on Wednesday.

Police inside the convention centre instructed delegates not to go near the windows.