South Africa

WATCH | 'We want Cyril', gender-violence protesters chant at WEF

04 September 2019 - 11:34 By Aron Hyman and Dan Meyer
Protesters outside the World Economic Forum on Africa on September 4 2019 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Protesters outside the World Economic Forum on Africa on September 4 2019 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

President Cyril Ramaphosa's special adviser on gender-based violence was shouted down on Wednesday when she attempted to address protesters who gathered outside the opening session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa in Cape Town.

Olive Shisana emerged from the Cape Town International Convention Centre to address a crowd of students hoping to capitalise on the media attention being focused on the WEF Africa meeting.

When she told them, "the president has been very strong on fighting gender-based violence" they erupted in loud jeers that culminated in the chant: "We want state of emergency."

Shisana joined in with the chant, which developed into a call to "shut down the country".

When Shisana attempted to resume her remarks, the demonstrators refused to listen to her, chanting: "We want Cyril."

Shisana introduced herself as the chair of the presidency's interim steering committee on gender-based violence and femicide, which held its first meeting on Tuesday.

But her remarks about steering committees and declarations angered protesters, who said they were demanding action rather than words.

At the other side of the CBD, a growing crowd of students picketing at the main gates of parliament said they were tired of talk and wanted action, with some demanding the return of the death penalty.

"The government must get off their arses and do something," said one protester.

"What is our leadership going to do? What are they going to do to make us safe?" asked a University of Cape Town student who addressed the crowd.

Police minister Bheki Cele attempted to address the protesters but he was shouted down. "What the f*** are you doing?" the demonstrators chanted.

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise told the protesters: "We want our children to be safe, our space to belong to us. We want to walk wherever we want as women and children."

She promised action to address gender-based violence. "We are going to work, we are going to make changes. The minimum sentence must be a life sentence," she said.

"We will put pressure on the minister, on everyone in government. Police need to be retrained."

The protests were part of a national uprising against gender-based violence sparked by the murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

MORE

Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post office

A 42-year-old man arrested in connection with the disappearance of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana faced charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | #AmINext ask South Africans as murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana rocks the nation

South Africans are a smorgasbord of emotions after details of murder, kidnapping and looting dominated headlines on Monday.
News
1 day ago

'Shots fired' as UWC students target alleged rapists in residence

Violence erupted at the University of the Western Cape early on Wednesday amid a rush to identify alleged rapists following the murder of student ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three men hijack Cape Town truck - except they can't drive South Africa
  4. Amy-Lee kidnapping: family member speaks after R2m ransom demand South Africa
  5. Post office where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed closes its doors ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
'This is a comrade who made a contribution to the ANC' - Gavin Watson laid to ...
X