WATCH | 'We want Cyril', gender-violence protesters chant at WEF

At the other side of the CBD, a growing crowd of students picketing at the main gates of parliament said they were tired of talk and wanted action, with some demanding the return of the death penalty.

"The government must get off their arses and do something," said one protester.

"What is our leadership going to do? What are they going to do to make us safe?" asked a University of Cape Town student who addressed the crowd.

Police minister Bheki Cele attempted to address the protesters but he was shouted down. "What the f*** are you doing?" the demonstrators chanted.

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise told the protesters: "We want our children to be safe, our space to belong to us. We want to walk wherever we want as women and children."

She promised action to address gender-based violence. "We are going to work, we are going to make changes. The minimum sentence must be a life sentence," she said.

"We will put pressure on the minister, on everyone in government. Police need to be retrained."

The protests were part of a national uprising against gender-based violence sparked by the murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.