Cops: 'Social media is spreading fake news about torched Khayelitsha house'

Western Cape police have cautioned against spreading false information about a house that was set alight on Tuesday night by Khayelitsha residents. The home is believed to belong to 42-year-old man suspected of raping and murdering UCT student, Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Residence is owned by suspect

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Colonel Andre Traut said that contrary to claims made on social media, there was no confirmation that the torched residence at I-section in Lingelethu West, was the man's property. “The identity of the owner of the residence which was destroyed by fire has not been disclosed.”

People died in the fire

Traut also refuted several claims made on social media that there were people inside the house when it was torched, and

Corpses in shallow graves

Twitter was also ablaze with claims that four corpses were dug out of shallow graves by police, with some saying one of the corpses was that of the suspect's wife. These claims were posted with a video showing what appeared to be a shallow grave.

Traut said that a police investigation was currently underway and that arrests would be carried out in due course. “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the matter and arrests are yet to be effected.”