IN TWEETS | UCT turns black in anger over murder of student Uyinene Mrwetyana

A 42-year-old clerk at the post office has been arrested for her rape and murder.

Community members in Khayelitsha burnt down his house on Tuesday night.

Phakeng told students outside parliament: "We do not feel safe. We do not feel safe, and the passing of Nene has reminded us of how unsafe our streets are.

"Even public places like the post office are dangerous to us. That is why we are here. It's one of us, women in this group, it's one of us."