IN TWEETS | UCT turns black in anger over murder of student Uyinene Mrwetyana

04 September 2019 - 13:26 By TimesLIVE
Social media filled up with #RememberingNene tributes on September 4 2019 as anger grows over the continued rape and murder of South African women. UCT closed for the day in remembrance of murdered first-year student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
Image: University of Cape Town

The University of Cape Town (UCT) turned out in force on Wednesday to remember murdered student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Thousands of students picketed outside parliament, where they jeered at police minister Bheki Cele and speaker Thandi Modise, and cheered vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

At noon, hundreds of students clad in black gathered in Sarah Baartman Plaza, at the heart of UCT's upper campus, for a two-hour service in memory of Mrwetyana, 19.

The first-year student disappeared on August 24 after leaving her residence to run an errand at nearby Clareinch post office in Claremont.

A 42-year-old clerk at the post office has been arrested for her rape and murder.

Community members in Khayelitsha burnt down his house on Tuesday night.

Phakeng told students outside parliament: "We do not feel safe. We do not feel safe, and the passing of Nene has reminded us of how unsafe our streets are.

"Even public places like the post office are dangerous to us. That is why we are here. It's one of us, women in this group, it's one of us."

