Freed gender activists head straight back to front line in Cape Town

Tweeting a video of the demonstrators leaving Cape Town Central police station, actor and comedian Siv Ngesi said: “10am we march again to parliament.”

On Monday, Ngesi was the driving force behind the hashtag #SAShutDown, calling on South Africans to take serious action against crime.

“I don’t really know how to feel about this country right now,” Ngesi said after a man accused of murdering and raping University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana appeared in court.

For the second successive day, gender violence protesters were due to gather outside parliament on Thursday, with Ngesi in the vanguard.

“South Africans, we are all feeling extreme pain. We are feeling ashamed of how our country has let our young people down,” says a flyer about the demonstration.

“On Thursday we will gather outside parliament to mourn the heartbreak we feel as a nation.”

Protesters plan to hand over a memorandum of demands to a representative of President Cyril Ramaphosa.