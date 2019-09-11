South Africa

WATCH | Baboon gatecrashes restaurant, guzzles down bolognaise

11 September 2019 - 13:22 By Anthony Molyneaux

A baboon enjoyed a relaxed lunch at Jonkershuis Restaurant at Groot Constantia in Cape Town on August 31 2019.

Guests enjoying a meal at Jonkershuis restaurant on the Groot Constantia wine estate in Cape Town were joined by a baboon who guzzled down two plates worth of pasta.

The baboon walked into the restaurant and forced guests to jump up from their table, which he proceeded to seat himself at and eat two plates of pasta, topping it off with some garlic bread. 

After the meal he headed off into the Table Mountain National Park.

