Baboon snacked in Jozi veggie gardens, but hunger led to capture

The baboon that has been on the loose in Johannesburg was captured in Krugersdorp on Sunday.

“We were able to place the trap in an area he had visited and hoped that he would visit again, and he did … He’s going to be moved to a primate facility, where he will be observed for a day or two, although he’s looking quite fine. Then he will be released into an area that’s less hostile for him,” Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw) founder Cora Bailey said on Monday.

The baboon was first spotted about a month ago and has been seen in Krugersdorp, Florida, Northcliff, Quellerina and Helderkruin. He was trapped with the help of local residents.

“He’s very hungry. For a male baboon to be out on his own is very hazardous. Being part of a troop, he has protection. They have their routes that they follow. But he did find food in the suburbs, especially Northcliff, Constantia Kloof, in those areas there are lots of people with veggie gardens."