Cash-strapped SABC won't broadcast Rugby World Cup on TV or radio

The SABC confirmed on Monday that it would not be broadcasting the Rugby World Cup on television or radio.

Citing high costs, spokeswoman Vuyo Mthembu said it was unable to reach a sub-licence agreement with SuperSport over the television rights, nor with IMG over radio rights.

"The public broadcaster endeavours to broadcast sports of national interest, as well as national teams of the respective sporting codes, in fulfilling its public mandate," said Mthembu.

"However, the costs of these particular rights fees would not have been commercially viable and there would not have been a return on investment for the organisation."

The tournament, taking place in Japan, starts on Friday, with the Springboks playing their first game against reigning champions New Zealand a day later.